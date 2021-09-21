FCTA begins farmers database update- Minister

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun the process of updating database of farmers and all agriculture-related institutions in the territory.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made the disclosure on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Agribusiness Innovation Conference and Expo in Abuja.

Aliyu said the move was part of measure to address specific areas of need towards the provision of effective and robust agricultural support services, particularly in the aspects of input and extension services.

The minister explained that the FCT administration had embarked on the rehabilitation of old facilities while efforts are being made to establish new ones.

Aliyu said that in spite of the important roles that farmers play in the quest to eliminate hunger, the agricultural sector was faced with so many challenges, including lack of information on good agricultural practices.

She also said that the sector was faced with insufficient financial support, access to inputs, storage and processing facilities, pest infestation, access to markets as well as improved technology.

Aliyu, however, said that the FCT administration had adopted strategies to overcome these challenges and restore agriculture to its prime position.

According to her, some of the strategies adopted include keying into the various Federal Government agricultural initiatives such as the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS).

” Others are the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), among others.

” On the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) funded AADS, all the six Area Councils, as well as participating farmers and off-takers have been fully mobilised and are ready for the take-off of the programme at the start of the 2021 dry season farming.”

Earlier, the acting Secretary, FCTA Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Alhaji Ishaq Sadeeq, called for the participation of key stakeholders in enhancing agribusiness for increased food security and employment.

He noted that the FCT was not just about infrastructural development, as the Administration has been giving due attention to the agricultural sector in order to meet the food and nutrition needs of residents. (NAN)

