FCT: Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested six suspects over alleged car snatching and armed robbery in  Kubwa  and Garki axis of the territory.


The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said all the suspects were arrested last week.


She said three of the suspects were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operations by the Anti Car Theft Unit of the .


Yusuf said the suspects had confessed members of a notorious syndicate terrorising the FCT.


She said the exhibits recovered from the suspects are two silver coloured Toyota Corolla, two silver coloured Toyota RAV4 and black coloured lexus.


Similarly, the PPRO said Operatives from Kubwa Division had arrested a four-man robbery gang around Kubwa Garden axis.


She said the suspects were arrested after robbing their victims but added of the gang members sustained gunshot in his bid escape arrest.


Yusuf said the suspect with gunshot was taken the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead while receiving treatment.


She said the other gang members had confessed of being responsible for terrorising Kubwa axis.


The PPRO said three machetes, dagger, cutter, two Laptops, nine mobile phones, two plasma TV and jewelries were recovered from the suspects.


She said efforts were being intensified by the to arrest the fleeing suspects.


Yusuf said the suspects would arraigned in court upon conclusion of .


She encouraged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress to the command on the following mobile phone numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938,

07057337653 and 08028940883.
The PPRO said the conduct of Police could reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352. (NAN)

