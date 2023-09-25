FCT is open to investors – Minister of State

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, says the federal capital, Abuja, is open to foreign investors.

Mahmoud stated this at the close of the Africa International Trade Exhibition Summit in Midtown, New York, United States of America.

The minister said in a statement signed by Ms Freda Aideyan, Assistant Director of Information, Office of the Minister of State, in Abuja on Sunday, that the summit provided an opportunity to attract investors to FCT.

The minister, who represented the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, at the event, assured investors that the FCT Administration would develop economic policies and programmes that would create a conducive business environment for investors.

She listed agriculture, tourism, infrastructure development, transportation, healthcare, waste management and hospitality industry as critical areas for investment in the FCT.

The minister also called for huge investment in affordable housing, noting that the FCT Administration is determined to improve the socio-economic status of the masses in line with the renewed hope agenda of the present administration.

She explained that the participation of FCTA in the investment summit has opened more opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Mahmoud added that the Abuja Investment Company Limited and Abuja Infrastructure Investment Centre would be driving the initiative for easy implementation.

“The summit offered us the opportunity to present investment opportunities in the FCT, particularly agriculture.

“It was a platform to call on our people, especially the people in diaspora to come on board and assist us to tackle the issue of food insecurity.

“We also have tourism, infrastructure development, transportation, healthcare, waste management and hospitality industry.

“All these are areas that people can come and invest in, and we really need collaboration and public partnership because without collaboration; without partnership, we cannot achieve what we want to achieve,” the minister said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

