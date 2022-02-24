Experts tell farmers to take NIMET’s rainfall prediction with caution

By Mercy Omoike

Agriculture experts have urged local farmers to tread with caution as they commence the 2022 planting season with early rainfall as predicted by the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET).

The experts made their views known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that NIMET had predicted early rainfall in April and May in coastal states, and in June and July in the northern states.

The agency, however, counselled farmers to commence planting crops from Feb. 28 in the coastal states, predicting that the dry season could set in within May and August.

Prof. Kolawole Adebayo, from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta said that NIMET’s predictions might be accurate but the farmers’ discretion based on their wealth of experience was paramount.

Adebayo, therefore, advised the farmers to wait for the second rainfall before commencing planting.

He claimed that while NIMET’s prediction could work for farmers in Lagos and its environs, it might not work in areas like Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Kwara states.

“The NIMET’s prediction in recent times seems to be accurate, but farmers should tread with caution when it comes to commencing planting.

“We cannot make a blanket recommendation as regards the planting period.

“This is because the rains will come from the south and gradually go towards the north.

“Farmers should take the prediction with caution and in line with their years of experience know when to start planting their crops,” Adebayo said.

He said that as a farmer, he would not start planting until middle of March, but have started his land preparation presently and urged the farmers to follow suit.

“Local farmers should thread with caution as regards commencement of crops planting but they can begin land preparation,” Adebayo said.

Dr Tunji Iyiola, a Fellow with the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) said the prediction of NIMET should serve as a guide.

“The NIMET’s prediction about the rainfall is a guide to farmers on what to expect this planting season.

“Most times, the prediction is almost accurate, however farmers may lose out by going ahead to cultivate without considering the nature of their crops,” Iyiola said.

He said NAERLS always collaborates with NIMET to boost the farmers’ productivity. (NAN)

