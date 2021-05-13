Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa South) has enjoined Muslims in Nigeria to use the lessons learnt during Ramadan to promote peace in the country.

Al-Makura said this in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Danjuma Joseph, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

He said aside spiritual upliftment, Ramadan fasting had also taught lessons of tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

He noted that the lessons learnt would be useful, if everyone played their role in strengthening peace and harmony in the country.

Al-Makura pointed out that the entrenchment of peace in any society brings about progress, development and spiritual growth hence the call even during festive periods.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to embrace and promote peace, so that the country would experience speedy growth.

“While we abstained from food and other luxuries in line with the obligations of the blessed month of Ramadan, we also learnt patience, perseverance and courage as key values to our spiritual endeavors.

“Therefore, as we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, which signaled the end of Ramadan, I urge all Muslims to deeply reflect on the lessons taught by the blessed month.

“That is, by promoting values that will uplift us spiritually and also improve the condition of humanity in general.

“I also enjoin all Muslim brothers and sisters to use this occasion of Eid celebration to pray for peace and progress in our dear state and Nigeria and also promote it through their actions,” he said.

The lawmaker also encouraged all Nigerians to use the occasion to join the country’s leaders in praying fervently for the country over the security challenges.

“We should also be involved directly to ensure peace building, protection of lives and property through intelligence sharing and good examples,” he added. (NAN)

