EFCC recovers N5.4bn for NHIS

July 30, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Anti-Graft, News 0



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has recovered N5.4billion for the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS.  Professor Muhammad Nasir Sambo, Executive Secretary, NHIS, disclosed this today July 29, 2021 when he led the management of the agency on a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the EFCC, Jabi, Abuja.

“In total, the EFCC has been able to recover about N5.4billion for us out of the N12.085b that has been trapped; this a monumental achievement and that why we ensure that we remain good partners to the EFCC,” he said.

Prof Sambo commended the EFCC for the recoveries and assured that every kobo recovered be judiciously utilized.

He also used the opportunity to update the EFCC on the reform efforts at the NHIS, which include the recruitment of health professionals to enhance the capacity of the Scheme to respond to the yearning of subscribers and other in the sector.

Responding, the Executive Chairman, EFCC, Abdulrasheed , who represented by the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, reiterated the Commission’s resolve to work with the NHIS in achieving universal health coverage. 

 “The EFCC has no choice to work with you, to make you succeed. We always see to it that the investigation that we are doing, we continue with it; we are happy that it yielding result and all the monies or funds that are recovered are being put to good use. So we will not relent in our efforts to see that each and every kobo that lost recovered for the benefit of the country,” he said.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,