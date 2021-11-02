EFCC arrests Obi Cubana over money laundering, tax evasion

November 2, 2021



  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, over alleged money laundering and tax evasion.

A source close to Commission told News Agency Nigeria (NAN) that Anambra-born club owner, arrived at headquarters at Jabi, Abuja, around noon on Monday, is still at commission.Allegations against Obi Cubana were sketchy but a source disclosed that his case bordered on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

source said, “Obi Cubana was arrested and brought to headquarters on Monday afternoon over allegations money laundering and tax fraud.“

He is being grilled by detectives as we speak,” source said. spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, when contacted by NAN, declined comment, saying that he was “ to be briefed on development.” (NAN)

