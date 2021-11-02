EFCC arrests Obi Cubana over money laundering, tax evasion

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, over alleged money laundering and tax evasion.

A source close to the Commission told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Anambra-born club owner, who arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja, around noon on Monday, is still at the commission.Allegations against Obi Cubana were sketchy but a source disclosed that his case bordered on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

The source said, “Obi Cubana was arrested and brought to the EFCC headquarters on Monday afternoon over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud.“

He is being grilled by detectives as we speak,” the source said.The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, when contacted by NAN, declined comment, saying that he was “yet to be briefed on the development.” (NAN)

