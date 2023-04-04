EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Monday, April 3, 2023, arrested twenty one suspected internet fraudsters in the Emene and New Kenyata, axis of Enugu.

The suspects are Kenneth Arinze Godfrey, Anichukwu Emmanuel Aku, Michael Israel Chukwuemeka, Anichukwu Obinna Christian Eze Chigozie Collins, Ije Samuel Chinenye, Ngwu Peter Damian, Johnson Wisdom Kelechi, Jude Leo Nelson, Tochukwu Ononuju Nelson, David Chinecherem Ezeagu and Okonkwo Kingsley Obinna.

Others are Chukwu John Chibuzor, Ogbonna Okechukwu Precious, Benedict Oluebubu Akarekwe, Akarekwe Michael chidera, Chinedu Amuka, Chukwunonso Emmanuel Oji, Chukwunonso Mmaduabuchi Obodo, Asogwa Christopher Ejiofor and Nnadi Chukwuemeka Leonard.

They were arrested following actionable intelligence.

Item recovered from them include 32 mobile phones, 2 laptops, one iPad, and five luxury cars.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.