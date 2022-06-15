Edo NSCDC arrests 10 suspects with 55,000 litres of suspected adulterated petroleum product

The Edo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday announced the arrest of 10 suspects in connection with suspected adulterated petroleum product.

Mr Samuel Dan, the state Commandant of the corps, announced this in his office in Benin during an interactive session with newsmen.

Dan said the suspects, who were arrested for allegedly dealing on suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel, were caught by the anti vandal unit of the command in synergy with the Nigerian Army.

He also disclosed that the suspects were arrested near the Ekehuan road in the state capital on Tuesday.

He further disclosed that the suspects were arrested with seven vehicles comprising two trucks and five others conveying the product.

He explained that whereas the two trucks had 15,000 litres of suspected adulterated petroleum product, three of the other five had 19 drums, 15 drums, and another 15 drums respectively.

“The other two vehicles had 40 jerry cans of 25 litres and 90 jerrycans of 25 litres.

“And when all the quantity of product carried by the seven vehicles are added, it sums up to more than 55,000 litres”, he said.

The commandant revealed that investigation into the crime had commenced, and if the suspects were found culpable, they would be charged to court according to the law.

He therefore, warned vandals in the state sabotaging the economy of the country to desist from the act.

According to him, ”We want to use this opportunity to warn vandals in the state sabotaging the economy of the country to desist from such acts.

“We want to also appeal to citizens of the state to give useful information to the corps as well as other security agencies as it had to do with criminals in the state.” (NAN)

