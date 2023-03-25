DSS alerts of planned violent action, warns champions of anarchy

By Danlami Nmodu

The Department of State Service (DSS), has once again, alerted Nigerians on what it described as planned violent action.DSS reiterated the warning in a statement Saturday signed by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya.

The agency however advised the anarchist to desist from their plot because it could consume them among others.

The statement reads: “The Department of State Service (DSS), again, alerts the public of plans to violently disrupt peace in the country. The Service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that. It would be recalled that the Service had earlier advised political players to abide by the rules of engagement as well as approach the courts for redress, if and where there are suspicions of infractions on extant electoral laws. It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process.

“This, without doubt, is the beauty of democracy. It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it.



“Be that as it may, the DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy.

“Those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the Federal, State and Parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.

“Those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them but also the innocent.

“It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.

“Therefore, the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well. This is to ensure that the conducive environment is provided for citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Let all be guided.”

The alert from DSS came hours after an outcry same day by Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of State,Labour and Employment SAN alleging a plot to scuttle the hand over to President elect, Bola Tinubu.

Newsdiaryonline had reported earlier that Keyamo, who doubles as Director, Public Affairs of the President-Elect, equally raised the alarm over what he called plans to truncate the transition process.

Keyamo said since the declaration of Tinubu as President-elect, some groups and persons have been working to truncate Nigeria’s demicracy.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria,SAN disclosed this Saturdaynin a statement he titled: PRESS STATEMENT ON PLANNED PROTESTS BY OPPOSITION PARTIES: OUR SILENCE IS NOT COWARDICE …….. FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN

He said: “We have watched with great concern the condemnable activities of some persons and groups who are desirous of truncating our democracy. For reasons best known to them, these persons have remained embittered that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner of the 2023 General Elections. Repeatedly, but unfortunately, these misguided individuals have called for either the cancellation of the results or that the President-elect should not be inaugurated on the 29th of May, 2023.

“We wish to reiterate and emphasise that these positions are not in tandem with our constitutional provisions or our electoral laws. We would have taken these as mere wishful thinking, however because of their implications for national security and public order, we have therefore considered it necessary, if not expedient, to call them to order.

“We are aware of the intentions of those engaged in these treasonable and subversive acts. We also know those involved in the many plots being contrived to undermine the transition in particular and democracy in general. They are fixated with an Interim Government. They have done it in this country before and it threw the country into avoidable crises for many years and they want to do it again. They are bent on delegitimizing the new government. Some have made treasonable insinuations and openly called for military take-over. It is for these reasons that they are desperate to incite the people against the incoming Government.

“It is perplexing to see that those contesting the results want to be in the courts and on the streets at the same time. However, if their intention is to truncate the inauguration of the President-elect and Vice-President elect, they should immediately bury the thought. It is gratifying to note that the President has set in motion steps for the actualisation of the swearing-in ceremonies. In this regard, the Presidential Transition Council has remained focused and committed to its Terms of Reference in respect of organizing a hitch-free handover.

“On many occasions after the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the election, his public speeches and utterances have centered on reconciliation, forgiveness and greater vision for Nigeria. He has pledged fairness as the basis for his present and future engagements. He has unequivocally stated that he would not accord favour to those that supported him, neither would he mistreat those who did not vote for him. This is statesmanly and patrotic. We all watched the President-elect as Governor of Lagos for eight (8) years. He never undermined any person or tribe. He championed people-oriented policies. It is common knowledge that he is a welfarist and a pacifist. This is even more so that millions of citizens have spoken through the ballot box in his favour.

“By being declared winners, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima are legally entitled to be inaugurated into office AS PROVIDED FOR BY LAW AND AS WE HAVE PRACTICED SINCE 1999, whilst those that feel otherwise have the right to seek legal redress in court. Why should their situation be different from what we have practiced since 1999?

“Those who are dissatisfied with the declaration MUST conduct themselves within the ambits of the law. Nigeria is not a lawless country and should not be portrayed as such no matter the frustrations as presently being exhibited by some bad losers.

“Those who are stoking the embers of hate, division and falsehoods as well as peddling misleading narratives through some compromised media outlets should detract from such. It amounts to campaigning after elections. Hate speeches, fake news and propaganda at a time like this are needless because Nigerians have already made their choice. Those who are bent on scuttling the process will ignite the fire of destruction and run away. But they should not even start.

“We simply wish that peace reigns in the country. It does not make sense that some persons who should know better are encouraging violence and are so determined to achieve that. We know these persons and their sponsors from within and outside Nigeria and we shall be working closely with the security agencies to apprehend them and bring them to book. Our concern is that every day Nigerians who are unaware of the evil intentions of these persons should not be used as cannon fodders. Enough is enough. Their continuous determination to dare us should cease forthwith. We are not lacking in capabilities and capacities. Our silence should not be taken for cowardice. We should come together for the peace of our beloved country. It is better.”