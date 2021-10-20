Diri presents N310.7bn 2022 budget to Bayelsa Assembly

 Gov. Douye Diri presented a N310.7 billion budget estimate for 2022 to Bayelsa House of Assembly in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

2022 appropriation bill christened “Budget of Sustainable Growth’’ is to be funded partly from borrowing and grants from development partners, according to governor.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during presentation, Gov. Diri said administration was formulating a 30-year development plan for the state.

He said when budget becomes law, government would build critical infrastructures, sustain urban renewal and development, create and job opportunities, built human capital and strengthen agriculture.

“We intend to explore other sources of funding apart from our projected revenue and expected allocation.

“We intend also to borrow N45.8 billion to fund 13 per cent of total budget estimate.

expected aide and grants from our development partners is estimated at N24.7 billion, which is approximately 8 per cent of total budget estimate.

2021 “Budget of Growth’’ was based on a benchmark oil price of 38 dollars per barrel of oil and production capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day and an of 379 Naira to dollar.

“Notwithstanding shortfall in our expected revenue inflow and rise in our expenditures, we gave approval to augment payment of new minimum wage to local government workers, primary school teachers and cleared minimum wage arrears.

2021 Budget was framed to give the state a positive outlook and drive it to a genuine path of prosperity after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

“More than 60 per cent of the capital expenditure was allocated to that drive investments, economic growth, improved infrastructure, and women empowerment.

“This was achieved through support to trade, entrepreneurial and agricultural activities and sustainable policy formulation and implementation of ICT.

“The education sector is enjoying robust funding, infrastructure upgrade and improved policy implementation.

“We have put machinery in place to establish vocational schools and skills training centres to aid the training of our youths and women in skillsets that are of high demand to make them employable,’’ he said.

According to the governor, the 2022 budget breakdown shows capital expenditure of N110.980 billion, Education – N4 billion, Agriculture – N12 billion and Works – N51 billion, among others. (NAN)

