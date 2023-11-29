Defence Minister praises troops over effort towards ending terrorism

The Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has eulogized the troops of Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI for their commitment and effort towards ensuring that peace is fully restored in North East Nigeria.

The Minister gave the commendation on Tuesday 28 November 2023, while addressing troops of JTF NE Operation HADIN KAI at the 212 Battalion parade ground in Maimalari Military Cantonment Maiduguri.

The Defence minister disclosed that his visit to the frontline was in line with the directive of the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Bola Ahmed Tinubu to conduct an on the spot assessment of the challenges confronting troops in the frontline with a view to provide solutions.

He assured the troops of the President’s commitment towards ensuring that the welfare of troops is a topmost priority of his government.

Earlier, the Minister had paid a visit to the governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum in his office where he expressed appreciation on behalf of the Federal Government for his continuous support to the Nigerian Military in their remarkable effort in the fight against the remnants of Boko Haram and their ISWAP counter parts.

The Borno State Governor equally lauded the Federal Government for committing resources and the political will towards the restoration of peace in Borno state and the contiguous states.

At the Headquarters Theatre Command, Defence minister was briefed on the operational activities and security situation in the North East theatre by the Theatre Commander Major General Gold Chibuisi, after which he proceeded to pay a visit to wounded in action personnel receiving treatment at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

On the Defence minister’s entourage were the Honourable minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye.

Also, present during the visit were Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Services Headquarters, General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Component Commanders, Heads of Security Agencies and Paramilitary Organizations, amongst others.

