Dangote donates multi-million naira health, educational facilities in coal communities

The Dangote Coal Mines Limited has donated multi-million naira health and educational facilities to the coal mining communities of Ankpa, Kogi State.

The newly launched facilities are located in the host communities of Awo Akpali and Awo Ojuwo, General Manager, Special Duties, Mr. Nuhu Elujah said.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Mr. Elujah said the projects were contained in the mutually consented Community Development Agreement (CDA) earlier signed by the Dangote Coal Mines Limited and the host communities.

He said the facilities were part of the Corporate Social Responsibility schemes of the company,

He added that the company will be responsible for staffing of the Clinic as well as provision of initial funds for its initial take-off.

The commissioning was conducted by the Chairman, Ankpa Local Government Area, Alhaji Ibrahim Abagwu, who was represented by the Education Secretary, Prince Yakubu Ishiaka before they were handed over to representatives of the two communities.

The Chairman expressed delight over the successful completion of the Projects and stressed the need for the communities to maintain the facilities in order to impact positively on the lives of rural Communities.

In his remark, the representative of Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Samuel Olaetan commended management of the company for fulfilling its promises and urged the host Communities to continue to support the company in the discharge of its Corporate Social Responsibility schemes.

His Royal Highness, Onu Ojoku, represented by his Council Secretary, Alhaji Usman applauded the efforts of Dangote Group for ensuring that the agreement signed by both parties in his Palace few years ago has come to fruition.

In his reaction, the National Chairman, Awo Community Development Association, Mr. Robert Agagwu appreciated Dangote for the timely completion and delivery of the projects.

He assured the company of his association’s cooperation.

Also present were the following Dangote Officials: Director Finance, Mr. Michael Etu, General Manager Human Asset Management, Mr. Abrauna Keri, Mr. Aluka Bem,(Community/Governmental Relations) Yahaya Zakari and Engr. Umar Mohammed.

