Court remands 6 for alleged possession of firearms, unlawful assembly

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that six men should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged possession of firearms and membership of an unlawful society.

The defendants are Olasunkanmi Abubakar, 21; Joseph Akeju, 33; Moses Jonathan, 24; Yusuf Abolaji, 28; Victor Godwin, 24, and Wahab Esinlokun, 22.

The police charged them with conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful assembly.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs K. A. Ariyo, did not take their pleas, but ordered that they should be remanded pending advice of the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 7 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Christopher John, alleged that the defendants belonged to a proscribed society, Aiye confraternity.

John told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Sept. 28 at 12.00 a.m. at Lagbansa, Lagos.

He added that the defendants had a locally-made gun with one live cartridge, which they could not give a satisfactory account of.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violated Sections 2(3) (a)(b)(c)(d), 312(c) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

