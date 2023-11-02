Court orders EFCC to release or produce Emefiele Nov. 6

By Edith Nwapi

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of an FCT High Court on Thursday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimea Commission (EFCC) to either release the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, immediately or produce him in court on Nov. 6.

Justice Adeniyi gave the order after hearing an ex parte motion, marked M/122/2023 in a Motion on Notice with the number, FCT/HC/CV/040/2023, filed by Emefiele.

He was first detained from June, when he was removed as CBN Governor, by the Department of State Service (DSS) and later transferred to EFCC last week, seeking his release.

Emefiele, through his legal team, joined the Federal Government,Attirney-General of the Federation (AGF), EFCC chairman and the anti-corruption commission as respondents.

In his ruling, the judge ordered the anti-graft agency to either release the plaintiff/applicant unconditionally or in the alternative produce him before the court next Monday when the Motion on Notice would be heard for the purpose of being admitted to bail.

Emefiele was scheduled to be arraigned by the Federal Government before Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT high court t, Maitama, on August 17 alongside two others, Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro and a company, April1616 Investment Limited.

They were to be arraigned on a 20-count charge bordering on procurement fraud to the tine of N6.9billion, conferment of advantage and conspiracy.

The arraignment could, however, not hold due to the absence of Yaro, who was said to be sick and the matter was adjourned August 23.

Due to the plea bargain Emefiele was said to be discussing with the Federal Government, the matter is yet to be heard till date. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

