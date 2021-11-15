Court jails man 3 years for peddling 5.6kg Cannabis

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court Lagos, on Monday, sentenced a 38-year-old man, Kelechi Eze, to three years’ imprisonment for peddling 5.6kg of Cannabis Sativa.

Eze was charged by the National Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on one count.

He pleaded guilty on arraignment on Monday.

Following his guilty plea, the court reviewed the facts of the case, with the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, tendering documents evidence to establish NDLEA’s  case.

The included Eze’s statement, analysis form and a remnant of the substance.

The court admitted them as  exhibits and subsequently convicted Eze  based on his plea as well as evidence adduced by prosecution.

Justice Oweibo sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment, beginning from the date of his arrest.

According to the NDLEA, Eze  committed the offences on Aug. 20, and was arrested on a tipoff, while illegally dealing on the substance at a place called SUPA Lagos State.

According to the NDLEA, trafficking Cannabis contravenes the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004. (NAN)

