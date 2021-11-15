Court jails man 3 years for peddling 5.6kg Cannabis

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos, on Monday, sentenced a 38-year-old man, Kelechi Eze, to three years’ imprisonment for peddling 5.6kg of Cannabis Sativa.

Eze was charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on one count.

He pleaded guilty on arraignment on Monday.

Following his guilty plea, the court reviewed the facts of the case, with the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, tendering documents in evidence to establish NDLEA’s case.

The documents included Eze’s statement, drug analysis form and a remnant of the substance.

The court admitted them as exhibits and subsequently convicted Eze based on his plea as well as evidence adduced by prosecution.

Justice Oweibo sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment, beginning from the date of his arrest.

According to the NDLEA, Eze committed the offences on Aug. 20, and was arrested on a tipoff, while illegally dealing on the substance at a place called SUPA in Lagos State.

According to the NDLEA, trafficking in Cannabis contravenes the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004. (NAN)

