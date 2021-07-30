Congress: APC Diaspora cautions against disfranchising members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Diaspora Chairmen Forum has urged its national leadership to ensure inclusiveness of all members in the forthcoming congresses scheduled to begin on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Dr Philip Ideawor, Chairman of the forum and APC Chairman UK and Mr Lawal Ayoola, Secretary of the Forum and Chairman, APC Scandinavia.

The statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos was a resolution endorsed by the Diaspora chairmen after an emergency online meeting on Friday, ahead of the party’s congresses.

The chairmen noted that members would remain in the party if there were clear fair play and inclusion of all members in decisions on issues surrounding the congress.

On the controversial issue of consensus, the chairmen said it should only be adopted in areas with 100 per cent consent of members.

“The desirability of a consensus arrangement must consider all interests and unite the party.

“Any form of imposition on members to adopt a consensus candidate may lead to loss of members, especially with the 2023 general election by the corner.

“Leadership of the party nationwide must ensure that grassroots members feel very much part of the party and not alienated in decisions that directly affects them.

“Executives that will emerge at the ward levels will work directly with grassroots members in their areas, hence the need for inclusiveness,” they said.

The forum, however, urged the APC members to eschew violence at the congresses to ensure the party remained united for the challenges ahead.

Recall that the National Caretaker Committee of the APC had directed that all party leaders and members should rub minds on the forthcoming congresses toward achieving cohesion and acceptable consensus.

The communique was endorsed by Ideawor (UK) who chaired the meeting, Ayoola (Scandinavia); Mr Stephen Tella (Chairman, APC Spain); Prof. Adesegun Labinjo (Chairman, APC USA); Mr Charles Mitcheletti (Chairman, APC Ghana) and Barr Adefioye Hammed (Chairman, APC Ireland).

Others are Mr Olalekan Ogunwede (Chairman, APC Germany); Mr Olanrewaju Balogun (Chairman, APC France); Mr Elias Ebone (Chairman, APC Canada); Chima Ibezim (Chairman, Italy) and its Emeritus Chairman, Tony Isama. (NAN)

