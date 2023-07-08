Communities in Kogi State Benefit from Medical Outreach





By Abdulmalik Saidu



The Medical outreach organised by Alzaq Pharmacy Nigeria Ltd in collaboration with the National Eye Centre Kaduna at the Mami Primary Health Care was a successful project with over 400 eye patients screened and interventions provided as appropriate.



The beneficiaries of the gesture are the Kupa community, Kakanda, Eggan and environs in Lokoja Local government of Kogi state.





The community Royal fathers at the opening ceremony of the event including the Shaba Kupa Alhaji Usman C. Umar and Etsu Ikin Makun Dr Barr. Ndagi Adamu welcomed the medical team and gave assurances of their support.



The medical team arrived at the Health Care Centre in time, did a thorough screening and made surgical operations on 38 eye patients with cataracts and Pterygium respectively.



The team also did other vital tests such as blood sugar, blood pressure, malaria etc and discovered that some patients’ blood pressure had risen to over 200/120, and they were put under quick observation to calm down the situation which eventually delayed their departure time.





About a million naira was spent on logistics for eight medical team and administrative costs during the period, and surgical, drugs, lenses , screening and other surgical procedures worth over five million naira wer3 provided by National Eye Centre Kaduna free to all patients operated on eye correction errors identified among the screened patients.



Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Alzaq Pharmacy Nigeria Ltd, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim (Garkuwan Kupa) one of the major stakeholders in the project ensured that relevant medications were administered to the various health challenges identified at NO COST.



The Secretary-General of the Community Association ( Kupa Development Association), Dr Usman Abdulkadir Yakub thanked the initiators of this very important gesture and called on all the relevant stakeholders in the State Healthcare Services to assist to revitalise the dilapidated health facilities in Kupa Community and environs for the sustainability of this philanthropic goodwill.





The secretary also confirmed that the exercise has exposed the major health problems facing the community and therefore advised the community members to seek early medical attention when necessary.

