Commission treats 819 civil servants cases in Kano

The Kano Civil Service Commission (SCS) said on Tuesday that it treated no fewer than 819 various cases affecting civil servants in the last eight months.

The chairman of the commission, Alhaji Umar Minjibir, said this while speaking with newsmen in Kano.



Minjibir said that about 558 civil servants were promoted, while 104 were transferred across the state Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He also said that 61 civil servants were deployed to various organisations, 11 substituted with their cadres in addition to treatment of 67 cases affected by retirement, resignation, withdrawal and death.

Minjibir said that five disciplinary cases were treated and disposed of while seven staff appointments were converted.



He said that the commission received one case of impersonation adding that the culprit was handed over to the police for prosecution.

He called on the state civil servants to reciprocate government gestures through redoubling their efforts and cooperating with the commission to enable it to continue to discharge its responsibilities effectively.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the functions of the commission include recruitment, promotion, advertisement, confirmation of appointments and transfer of service.

Others are: disciplinary, merger of service, petitions and related issues affecting the welfare of civil servants in the state.

The CSC derives its powers from Section 197(a) of part 11b chapter of 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.( NAN)

By Aminu Garko