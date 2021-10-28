COAS lauds committee on reform of AFN

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk has commended the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Advisory and Implementation Committee on their efforts in the repositioning of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Lt Gen. made the commendation when welcomed the Ministry of Defence(MOD) Implementation Committee on the Reform of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

In an effort to reposition the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Ministry of Defence(MOD) Implementation Committee on the Reform of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 visited the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The Committee was led by Vice Chairman, Lieutenant General Abel Akale (rtd), who represented the Chairman, a former Chief of Army Staff, Major General Alwali Kazir (rtd) stated that the was to brief the Chief of Army Staff( COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk on the mandate of the Committee and to elicit inputs from the Nigerian Army in order to facilitate the speedy implementation of the recommendations contained in the reform report.

Gen Akale added that the Committee was constituted by the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) to articulate that will enhance both operational and administrative performance of the AFN and the Ministry of Defence.

In response, the COAS, Lt Gen Faruk expressed appreciation for the and lauded the quality of the composition of the committee, describing it, as composed of well experienced senior officers, both serving and retired, who have contributed immensely to the AFN while in service.

assured the Committee of Nigerian Army’s unflinching support towards the implementation of the reform.

Lt Gen F noted that the implementation of the reform would aid the Services in the discharge of their duties inline with international best practices.

