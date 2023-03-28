China unveils top 10 archaeological discoveries of 2022

by Sheji Halima

China on Tuesday said that it had released a list of the top 10 archaeological findings of 2022 .

It said that a site dating back to the Paleolithic period, which included ruins of ancient humans, animals and stoneware excavated in central China’s Hubei Province, was on the list.

At this site, archaeologists had unearthed a fossilised skull, which is regarded as the most intact Homo erectus specimen of its age found in inland Eurasia.

Among the list is an ancient hominid site discovered in Zhaojiaxuyao Village of east China’s Shandong Province.

The discovery had helped fill the gap in the study of prehistoric human ruins in the region, providing key evidence about the significant transition from the Palaeolithic Age to the Neolithic Age in northern China.

The list also includes the Bicun relics site in Shanxi, the Dasongshan tomb site in Guizhou, and the Gucheng temple site in Jilin among others.(Xinhua/NAN)