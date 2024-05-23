Chad Basin seeks synergy with NEDC to boost food security 

The Chad Basin Development Authority (CBDA) in Borno has called for partnership with the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to boost national food security.

The collaboration will facilitate rehabilitation of its facilities destroyed by insurgents to enable the authority resume irrigation activities.

The Acting Managing Director of CBDA, Mohammed Zannah, made the call on Wednesday while presenting the request to NEDC Managing Director in Maiduguri.

Zannah said that CBDA needs replacement of some plants and equipment in view of the fact that significant number of its machines were looted or destroyed at the peak of the insurgency.

“Some were carted away at gunpoint, while others were burnt down by the insurgents leaving the authority with little or no farming implements or logistics to commence operation,” Zannah said.

He solicited for support to resuscitate and dredge the 10 kilometre Bulu water channels in Ngala LGA and construction of dikes at strategic locations for both rain fed and irrigation activities to boost food security.

Zannah also requested for the installation of a 10 megawatt solar panel at the authority’s facility located at New Marte irrigation site.

While commending NEDC for its intervention in awarding the contract for the rehabilitation of damaged Alau Dam Emergency spill way, Zannah said the project would curtail flood disaster in the state and enhance farming activities along Jere bowl.

Responding, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mr Mohammed Alkali, assured CBDA of sustained support in boosting agriculture and empowerment of citizens.

Alkali said that apart from handling the work on Alau dam, the commission “is providing road network linking communities along the Jere bowl.” (NAN)

By Yakubu Uba