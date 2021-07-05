Car dealer in court for alleged misappropriation of N1.7m

 A 30-year-old car dealer, Abdulazeez Jeleem, on Monday appeared   Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja,  for alleged misappropriation N1.7 million, meant importation a car for a customer.

The Jeleem, who resides in Kubwa,  Abuja,  with five counts conspiracy, breach trust, cheating, misappropriation and  criminal intimidation.

The prosecution counsel, S. Osho, told the court that the complainant, Mojisola Oloyede of Mabushi, Abuja reported the matter to the of via a written petition on June 25.

Osho further alleged that  the complainant, sometime, in 2019 gave N1.7 million to the defendant and  Kazeem Kola, currently at , to import a 2014 model  Toyota Corolla for her.

The in addition  alleged that  the complainant then  transferred the money into a Guaranty Trust Bank account number: 0051001165, bearing  Adeoye Boluwatife as the account  holder as instructed by Jeleem.

The said instead of importing the car as promised, Jeleem conspired with Boluwatife and converted the money to their personal use.

added that when  the complainant demanded for a refund, Jeleem threatened to deal with her.

The offence, said, contravened the provisions of sections 97,312,397,309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the  charge.

Magistrate Aminu Eri admitted Jeleem to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

adjourned the matter Aug. 19, for hearing.(NAN)

