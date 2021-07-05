Car dealer in court for alleged misappropriation of N1.7m

A 30-year-old car dealer, Abdulazeez Jeleem, on Monday appeared in a Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for alleged misappropriation of N1.7 million, meant for the importation of a car for a customer.

The police charged Jeleem, who resides in Kubwa, Abuja, with five counts of conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating, misappropriation and criminal intimidation.

The prosecution counsel, S. Osho, told the court that the complainant, Mojisola Oloyede of Mabushi, Abuja reported the matter to the Commissioner of police via a written petition on June 25.

Osho further alleged that the complainant, sometime, in 2019 gave N1.7 million to the defendant and one Kazeem Kola, currently at large, to import a 2014 model Toyota Corolla for her.

The prosecutor in addition alleged that the complainant then transferred the money into a Guaranty Trust Bank account number: 0051001165, bearing Adeoye Boluwatife as the account holder as instructed by Jeleem.

The prosecutor said instead of importing the car as promised, Jeleem conspired with Boluwatife and converted the money to their personal use.

He added that when the complainant demanded for a refund, Jeleem threatened to deal with her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97,312,397,309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Aminu Eri admitted Jeleem to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 19, for hearing.(NAN)

