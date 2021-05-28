Buhari, Jonathan confer on crisis in Mali

Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja called on the actors in the political crisis in Mali to come together for the and unity of the .

Acccording to a signed by Mr. Femi , Special Adviser to the (Media & Publicity), Buhari spoke when he received in audience former Goodluck Jonathan who is Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator to the West African .

According to Buhari, “a where most parts of the are in the hands of insurgents calls for a consensus and restoration of , a further escalation of the crisis.”

Former President Goodluck had briefed the President on the current in Mali after meeting with the key political actors ahead of the meeting of ECOWAS leaders under the Chairmanship of President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

He added that the meeting of the regional leaders was necessary to urgently find an acceptable solution to the current impasse in the West African nation.

