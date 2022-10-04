Buhari gives award to outstanding Police officer for returning $200,000 bribe

By Philomina Attah

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented SP Daniel Amah with a Public Service Integrity Award for displaying exceptional courage and integrity in the discharge of his duties.Amah, an indigene of Plateau received the award by President Buhari in Abuja at the 4th National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public sector, with the theme, “Corruption and the Education Sector.

Amah, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bompai Kano, rejected 200, 000 dollars bribe to sweep under the carpet a case involving one Mr Ali Zaki a Bureau De Change Operator who connived with other criminally minded individual to rob a Nigerian names withheld to the tune of 750,000 dollars.Amah who handled the case rejected 200,000 dollars bribe to kill the case and brought the suspect to book.

In his remarks, Buhari congratulated the awardee for his outstanding behaviour and used the medium to call on other Nigerians holding public offices to emulate the gesture, emphasising that “We need to kill corruption for Nigeria to move forward.” (NAN)

