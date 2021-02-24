Buhari congratulates Prof Ibe on appointment as Commissioner of Commonwealth Scholarship Commission

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Professor Kevin Ibeh, Professor of Marketing and International Business and Pro Vice-Chancellor (International) at Birkbeck, University of London, on his appointment as Commissioner of the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday.

According to Adesina, President Buhari believes that the well-deserved appointment is an attestation of Prof Ibeh’s vast knowledge, hard work and experience, which have earned him respect in the academia.

Adesina said,”As a former Commonwealth Scholar, the President believes that Professor Ibeh will bring his in-depth knowledge and track record in international development and higher education to bear on his new position of responsibility.

“He is confident that the Nigerian-born scholar will bring fresh perspectives to his new position, joining other commissioners in promoting the objective of the Commission in ensuring opportunities for exceptional students and mid-career professionals to study in the United Kingdom.”