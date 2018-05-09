Former world number one Tiger Woods has confirmed his entry for the 147th British Open at Carnoustie, the tournament organisers announced on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old has lifted the Claret Jug three times in his career but has not contested the sport’s oldest major championship since 2015 due to injury.

Woods, a 14-time Major champion, has played seven times this year on his comeback after a successful spinal fusion operation last April.

A tie for second place finish at the Valspar Championship was his best result.

The Open returns to Carnoustie for the first time since 2007 when Woods finished joint 12th when he was seeking a third successive victory.

Woods finished tied for 32nd at the U.S. Masters in April, his first appearance at a major championship since 2015.

The British Open will be played from July 19 to July 22.(Reuters/NAN)