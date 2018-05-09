Alhaji Musa Abubakar, the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) Coordinator in Sokoto state says 2, 090 corp members were posted to secondary schools to teach in the state.

Abubakar disclosed this at the closing of 2018 batch ‘A’ orientation exercise held in NYSC permanent orientation camp Wamakko on Wednesday.

He said the measure was aimed at complementing the state government declaration of emergency on education in the state.

The NYSC Coordinator noted that the figure represent 95 per cent of the 2,200 Corps members posted to the state for the service year.

He said arrangements have been completed with corps employers to ensure that corp members undergo in-house teaching training besides the numerous ones conducted during orientation exercise.

He added that the measure was to ensure that corps members teach subjects nearest to their disciplines was designed and urged corp members to accept the postings in good faith.

On empowerment skills training scheme, the Coordinator said 300 corps members were trained on soap, cosmetics and detergent making, while 500 others were trained on tailoring and fashion design.

He said 500 on solar and electrical installations and repairs while 300 on building, tiling and interlock processing using cement.

According to him, a new training on school establishment and management was introduced adding corps member educated was aimed at preparing them for future challenges.

He commended corps members for their discipline demonstrated in camp and urged them to sustain the tempo in their future endeavours.

In address earlier, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, enjoined Corp members to maximally use their God-given physical and intellectual endowments to promote national unity and cohesion during the service year.

Tambuwal who was represented by the state Head of Service, Dr Buhari Bello, said the scheme had for years, been pivotal at ensuring national integration, social, cultural and physical development.

He urged the corps members to strive toward the actualisation of the set norms enshrined in the scheme.

He advised the corps members to promote discipline; tolerance and understanding among all Nigerians as well as become change agents in solving problems and challenges facing the nation in their places of primary assignments.

Tambuwal further counseled corps members to continue with their good morals and values gained during training exercise.

He encouraged them to interact freely and undertake a viable community development projects that would improve the lives of people living in their respective places of

primary assignments.

“The nation is faced with enormous challenges of development and meeting their needs , require collective efforts ’’ Tambuwal said.

Also speaking, the Chairman NYSC governing board, Alhaji Abubakar Ladan, commended the corps members for demonstrating exemplary conducts during the orientation

exercise.

Ladan expressed the hope that they would carry same virtues to their respective places of primary assignments.

He called on corps members to complement government efforts in its fight against corruption, drug abuse and other forms of vices in the country.

He said corps members who distinguished themselves would receive awards from state

government and the Sulatan, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, but noted that sanction also

awaited any person found wanting during the service year. (NAN)