Blue economy: Academia has role to play – Jamoh

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) says the academia has a major role to play in the development of the nation’s blue economy.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said this during a courtesy visit by the management team of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) led by its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola.

This is contained in a statement signed by NIMASA Assistant Director, Public Relations, Mr Osagie Edward, on Wednesday in Lagos.

Jamoh said the Agency was committed to the development of the Institute of Maritime Studies (IMS) located in UNILAG.

He urged the UNILAG management to develop and implement a five-year action plan to make the IMS the epicentre of research for the repositioning of the blue economy.

“In the next four to five years, both NIMASA and UNILAG should be able to boast of important research milestones achieved by the IMS leading to recommendations and action plans geared towards the development of Nigeria’s blue economy.

“Considering the fact that maritime is global by nature, the Institute should also have an international focus with students from other African countries to broaden the scope of learning and position Nigeria as a hub for maritime education,” he said.

Jamoh also called for the harmonisation of the 16 Memoranda of Understanding signed by the Agency with universities in Nigeria, to serve as a guide for the IMS in UNILAG.

On her part, Ogunsola assured the NIMASA management of the university’s commitment towards sustaining standards by intentionally changing the narrative of maritime education in Nigeria.

She urged NIMASA to complete the UNILAG-IMS building project, adding that it would be open to partnership with local and international parties to make UNILAG a formidable force in the maritime space.

This, she said, could be achieved through developing and grooming the right capacities, driving relevant research, ensuring proper certification, securing industry engagement and facilitating exchange opportunities for students for global relevance.

The IMS building is one of six projects sited across each geopolitical zone of the country by NIMASA to provide suitable manpower requirements for the contemporary maritime industry, through comprehensive theoretical and practical maritime training. (NAN)

By Chiazo Ogbolu

