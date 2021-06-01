No fewer than seven lives were lost and 475 structures destroyed during the Billiri violence in Gombe State in February, a report has said.

Malam Adamu Dishi, the Chairman, Committee of Assessment of Damages in Billiri crisis, disclosed this while presenting their report to Gov. Inuwa Yahaya in Gombe on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that violence erupted in Billiri Local Government Area of the state in February as a result of alleged state government’s delay in announcing the new Mai Tangle after the demise of Mr Abdu Buba-Maisheru.

Dishi, who is also the Commissioner for Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, said out of the number 41 houses, 401 business premises and 33 worship centres were all burnt and seven lives lost.

He said the committee engaged professionals from various fields for advice and the recommendations given to them were contained in their report.

Receiving the report, Yahaya commended the committee for the timely completion of the assignment.

He assured that the confidence reposed on the committee members would be sustained and their recommendations implemented.

He said whatever compensation the government would give to the affected persons can never pay for the lives lost, hence charged the people to embrace peace.

The governor enjoined residents to be their brother’s keepers by tolerating one another irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.

Yahaya described the Gombe as the most peaceful state in the North East region, but regretted that recent happenings in the state, like Nyuwar and Jesu crises, proved that the state was vulnerable. (NAN)

