) Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged Muslims in Nigeria to take advantage of the Ramadan fast by seeking God’s intervention on the problems bedeviling the country.

Bagudu said this while hosting civil servants to Ramadan Iftar (Ramadan breakfast) at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to the governor on Media, said this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Bagudu expressed sadness over the prevailing security challenge in the country, which he said, was being aggravated by the use of drugs, lack of patience and intolerance among the people.

He appealed to youths in the country to desist from taking illicit drugs, insisting that such habit was inimical to their health and the country at large.

“What we are facing today is a combination of banditry and drug addiction, coupled with lack of tolerance between one another.

“We must remain prayerful for our dear country, tolerate one another irrespective of tribe and religion to put the country back on track.

“Nigeria is facing a trying period and this is the right time the country needs our prayers most,” he said.(NAN)

