Bagudu urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria in Ramadan

May 4, 2021



) Gov. Abubakar Bagudu State has urged Muslims in Nigeria to take advantage the Ramadan fast by seeking God’s intervention on the bedeviling the country.

Bagudu said this while hosting civil servants to Ramadan Iftar (Ramadan breakfast) at the Government House, Birnin .

Malam Sarki, Adviser to the on Media, said this in a statement in Birnin on Tuesday.

Bagudu expressed sadness the prevailing security challenge in the country, which he said, was being aggravated by the use , lack patience and intolerance among the people.

He appealed to youths in the country to desist from taking illicit , insisting that such habit was inimical to health and the country at large.

we are facing today is a combination of banditry and drug addiction, coupled with lack of tolerance between one another.

“We remain prayerful for our dear country, tolerate one another irrespective of tribe and religion to put the country back on track.

“Nigeria is facing a trying period and this is the right the country needs our prayers ,” he said.()

