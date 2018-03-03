Attacks on humanitarian workers, repugnant, barbaric – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara has condemned the callous attack on humanitarian workers in Rann, Borno State.

In a statement on Saturday in Abuja, Dogara described the attack as another low in the inhuman, repugnant, callous and barbaric acts of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“It is saddening that people, who have been sacrificing to save lives, and offer succour to our people in the North East are now targets of blood thirsty terrorists.

“We condemn this in the strongest terms as it is against all rules of engagement in conflict zones all over the world.

“We appeal to all humanitarian agencies not to be deterred by this new dimension of violence by the insurgents,” Dogara said.

The Speaker urged security agencies to also provide adequate protection for humanitarian workers in the region.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee, has sympathised with the government and people of Borno over the attacks.

In a statement issued by his Spokesman on Saturday in Abuja, Mr Mukhtar Sirajo, Makarfi also expressed his condolences to the International Organisations over the incident.

Makarfi described the attack as cowardly, saying that innocent people were made soft targets, including those engaged in rendering humanitarian services.

He stressed the need for security agencies to intensify the fight against the insurgency in that part of the country as it had lingered for too long.

The party chieftain appealed to aid agencies in the country not to be deterred by this incident but be further emboldened by it.

He said it would send a message to the insurgents that the agencies would not be deterred on their commitment to rendering humanitarian services.

Makarfi urged security agencies to ensure that no stone was left unturned in their efforts to rescue all abductees.

“A better approach is needed in the fight against the Boko Haram, which should include tightening of security in all the affected areas.

“Boko Haram cannot be said to have been defeated until every inch of Nigerian territory is rid of it and people therein return to their legitimate pursuits without any fear,” he said.

The four UN aid workers, all Nigerians, were killed in a night attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Rann Community in Kala Balge Local Government of Borno.

A female aid worker is also missing, while one other sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack on Thursday. (NAN)