Ondo APC felicitates with Abodi of Ikale-Land, Oba Faduyile at 80

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Saturday congratulated Oba Babatunde Faduyile, the Abodi of Ikale-Land, on his 80th birthday.

The party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, described the monarch as “a man of peace with a humble background”.

The Oba Faduyile, born on March 3, 1938 clocks 80 on Saturday.

According to him, his reign has been peaceful and a blessing to people of Ikaleland and its environs.

“We, the entire APC family in Ondo State and its government led by Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, rejoice with His Royal Majesty, Oba Faduyile on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

“We enjoin all Yoruba Obas and the traditional institutions to emulate the Abodi, who is an epitome of humility per excellence, a teacher and disciplinarian.

“He is a very simple, God fearing man and a lover of sports, who is a football referee and choirmaster in the Catholic Church till date.

“May God, the King of kings, grant Kabiesi a long life and good health to continue reigning on the throne as the Abodi of Ikaleland,” the party spokesman said.

Adesanya also congratulated the Ondo State Council of Obas under the Chairmanship of His Royal Majesty, Oba Akadiri Momoh, the Olukare of Ikare-Akoko, on the Abodi’s birthday.

He prayed that all traditional rulers in the state would reign long in good health and prosperity. (NAN).