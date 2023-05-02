At last, Police Arrest Adamawa REC, Say ‘Other Fingered Officials Under Interrogation’

…REC actually honoured Police invitation – Relations insist

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested the controversial, Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC) of Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, mni.

His arrest was confirmed in a statement Tuesday by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja.



CSP Adejobi noted that Yunusa-Ari is being grilled over his conduct regarding the Adamawa State supplementary elections.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that the REC unilaterally declared Aisha Binani candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC as winner of the gubernatorial election while the collation was still going on.

INEC Headquarters swiftly denounced the REC’s move and suspended collation of results.

Eventually, PDP’s Umar Fintiri was finally declared as winner of Adamawa gubernatorial elections.

The developments were trailed by calls for a probe of the REC.

Force Spokesman, Adejobi however further revealed that, “other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated”



According to Adejobi, “The Nigeria Police Force hereby confirms the arrest of Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who was alleged to have announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress winner of the gubernatorial elections during the recently concluded supplementary elections following calls for his arrest and investigation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the basis of alleged impropriety in the course of supplementary gubernatorial polls in the State.

“Barrister Ari, who was arrested by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja on Tuesday 2nd May, 2023, is currently in Police custody and is being grilled to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State.

“In addition, other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated by the team.

The Force Spokesman added that,”The Inspector-General of Police has given clear assurance that every individual involved/indicted in the matter will be apprehended and investigated in line with the provisions of the law for possible prosecution.

“The Inspector-General of Police has assured of the commitment of the Force to ensuring that justice is served in this case and that all guilty parties are brought to justice,” the statement concludes.

However while reacting to earlier reports of arrest, sources close to the embattled REC said Yunusa-Ari voluntarily honoured Police invitation.

“Adamawa REC voluntarily reported to police, not arrested.

“The police invited him for interrogation on May 5th and he voluntarily went on May 2nd.

“He was driven to the Force Headquarters by a Senator,” the source revealed.

A letter released by his relations shows that Yunusa Ari was actually invited by the police.