Arrest Owo Church killers now – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on worshippers inside the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. The attackers killed dozens of worshippers during service today, Sunday, 5th June, 2022. MURIC has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the attackers.

MURIC spoke via its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola. The statement reads :

“Dozens of worshippers were killed inside the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State today, Sunday, 5th June, 2022. We strongly condemn this act of unprovoked aggression. It is inhuman, heinous, horrific and horrendous.

“We call for immediate arrest and prosecution of the attackers. We charge the Inspector General of Police as well as the Ondo Police Command to find the killers without delay. They must be pursued to the most remote corners of Nigeria. These murderers must have no hiding place.

“In particular, we implore President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Nigerian Army to get involved in the search for the killers. This latest attack is indubitable evidence of the existence of Boko Haram in the South West after their penetration into Niger and Kogi States.

“Going by Boko Haram modus operandi, we warn that mosques and more churches may be the next targets because this was how they started in the North. We therefore ask for protection for all churches and mosques in the region.

“MURIC sympathises with victims of this barbaric attack. Our hearts go to families of the dead. Our prayers also go to the wounded and their dependants. We stand in solidarity with the state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in this hour of deep sadness”.

