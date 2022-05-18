APC youth wing invites presidential aspirants for town hall meeting 

The national leadership, youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has invited the party’s presidential aspirants for a town hall meeting to discuss their plans for youths if elected.

Mr Dayo Israel, leader of the APC youth wing, gave the invitation in a statement titled: “What do you have for us’’, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Israel said the event, which would hold in Abuja on May 27 and 28, would provide a platform for the party`s presidential aspirants to share their agenda with young members of the party.

The youth leader said the time had come for the wing to mainstream and prioritise the interest of progressive youths and Nigerian youths in general.

He noted that in a few days, the party`s delegates would gather in Abuja for the special convention and presidential primaries to elect the party`s presidential candidate.

He said while some aspirants had toured the country to address would be delegates, there had not been much engagements with the party`s youth wing.

“It is our belief that as the highest voting block, with population and demographic advantage, it is expedient that we sit at the table with all APC presidential aspirants and hear what they have for us if elected.

“In light of this, the office of the National Youth Leader will be convening a 2023 APC Presidential Aspirant Town Hall Meeting with Young progressives.

“I am using this medium to invite all our presidential aspirants to kindly make themselves available for this special event.

“Participants will be able to register to attend on a first come, first serve basis on https://youngprogressives.ng/presidentialtownhall/ when the website goes live,’’ he said.

Israel named members of the presidential town hall meeting steering committee to include; Sanusi Ohiare (Co-Chair), Idris Aregbe (Co-Chair), Winifred Chukka – Secretary, and Oluwatoyin Fasanmi – Assitant Secretary among others.

He said the steering committee would be supported by technical sub-committees to be announced later.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that no fewer than 25 aspirants are in the race for the APC presidential ticket.

The party`s presidential primaries had been slated for May 30, and June 1.

Presidential aspirants that submitted their nomination forms include: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a former two-term Lagos State Governor and one of the APC leaders.

Others are former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Former Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo and former Gov. Ibikunle Amosu of Osun, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River and Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, also submitted their forms.

Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, former President of the Senate, Sen. Ken Nnamani and Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi also submitted the forms.

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa and former Zamfara Governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima, have also indicated interest in the contest by submitting their forms.

Also on the list of presidential aspirants that completed and returned their forms are Pastor Nicholas Nwagbo, former Speaker of House Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan.

The only female aspirant, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye, also made the list. (NAN)

