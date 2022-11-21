APC Reps candidate empowers 300 women in Zamfara  

By Ishaq Zaki

The APC candidate for Bungudu/Maru federal constituency in Zamfara, Abdulmalik Zubairu has donated empowerment tools to 300 women trained in various vocational skills in the constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficieries are trained by the Zamfara Investment and Property Development Company in collaboration with the Consulting Firm, Brighter Future Initiatives.

The women were trained on soap/perfume making, shoe and bag making, sewing, event decorations, make up, liquid car wash making and hair dressing among others.

Speaking at the event in Furfuri town, Bungudu local government area on Monday, the candidate said the donation was part of his blueprint of making women self reliant.

“We are empowering you with raw materials of various skills you were trained on.

“The gesture is a start up support for you to progress, based on your respective skills,” Zubairu said.

He said women as mothers, needed to be supported to take care of their various responsibilities.

He noted that empowering or educating women was like empowering or educating the whole family or community.

“I congratulate the beneficiaries for the successful graduation from this training.

“As you all know, women are among my top priority, therefore if given mandate in the coming 2023 general elections, I have various programmes for your future development.

“I therefore urge you to vote for all APC candidates in the 2023 elections,” he said.

In a goodwill message, Anas Hamisu-Lawal, Managing Director, Zamfara Investment and Property Development Company, charged the beneficieries to utilise various skills they were trained on.

Hamisu-Lawal added that there were plans to connect beneficieries with markets so they could easily sell their finished products. (NAN)

