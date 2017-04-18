By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Sokoto state Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Kabiru Aliyu has described the All Progressive Party (APC) across the country as an opposition party to itself.

He told Newsdiaryonline in an exclusive interview on Monday that the poor performance of the party at all levels of government was responsible to the suffering of the people of Nigeria.

Aliyu described the current fracas between the Presidency and the Senate as act of immaturity perpetrated by a bunch of people who had no positive feelings for the people they govern.

“Should the Senate and the Presidency be insensitive to the plight of the people and continue with the selfish fight among themselves? This is an act of immaturity. They don’t have the people at heart,” he alleged.

According to him, “I expected the leadership of the APC to take control of their ego by maintaining smooth relationship between all arms of government, especially the Legislature and the Executive. The failure of the party to ensure this means that it is not in control. It has become a party divided by itself and in itself.”

The PDP scribe added that Nigerians were not happy with the APC administration because of the harsh policies it had introduced. “The people of Nigeria are disillusioned by the poor performance of the APC administration across all levels of governments. People are suffering and in spite of the hope and trust that they had on the new administration, people have been betrayed. Nothing has changed. Nigerians have not seen anything new,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu alleged that President Buhari’s fight against corruption was not only selective but also that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) boss, Ibrahim Magu was a hunting dog of the presidency.

“Magu is a hunting dog of the presidency. You will see that only members of the PDP are being investigated and prosecuted by the EFCC. There are many APC members that have cases with the Commission but not being prosecuted. It is bad for this democracy,” he said.

Commenting on the recent meningitis epidemic in Sokoto state, Aliyu claimed that against Sokoto state government’s claim that only a few deaths were recorded as a result of type C meningitis, “many people are dying. Go to the cemetery and see the number of dead people that are being buried on daily basis. They are only lying that only few people have died.”