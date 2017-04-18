By Yemi Itodo

Former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro has tasked Nigerian youths on personal development and self discipline, saying they were virtues that could make one become “leader of tomorrow”.

Speaking in Otukpo on Monday, at the wedding reception of an U.K based Social Activist, Adoyi West Ujah and Peace Eboh Ogboji, Comrade Moro, who was the Chairman of the event said, the only way to become successful in life was to imbibe in self discipline and be diligent in pursuing one’s goals.

He said those virtues were responsible for the height Adoyi had attained in today’s society. “He developed himself, he never waited for help from anyone”, Moro added.

Collaborating his stand, the Chairlady of the occasion and former Benue Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Mrs. Diana Ochoga, said the celebrant went through various hurdles at the United Kingdom before he got to where he is today, but he never gave up.

While charging the youths to emulate his sense of resilience, perseverance and dignity, Dr. Ochoga also described the groom as a “signpost for Nigerian youths”.

Highlights of the event which was well attended by ‘who is who’ in Benue State include presentation of 2017 model of Toyota TUNDRA to the couple by the younger brother to the groom and Super Eagles Striker, Tony Ujah, while the foremost Comedian, John Okafor (Mr. Ibru ), ‘Dem Mama’ Crooner, Timaya and Peace Corps Band entertained the large gathering.