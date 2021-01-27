APC inaugurates state party registration, zonal monitoring committees

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the 36 States’ Membership Registration and Revalidation Committees and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni who was represented by Chairman, National Membership Registration/Revalidation Committee of the Party, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State inaugurated the committees along with the Zonal Monitoring Committees in Abuja.

Governor Sani Bello who is also the CECPC member, urged the various State Chairmen of the Committees to be fair and just to all during the exercise, while calling on the zonal committees to ensure effective supervisions.

He said that the essence of the exercise is to give equal opportunity for intending members to register with the party and for older members to revalidate their membership with the Party.

The Chairman re-echoed the Party’s determination to carry everyone along as it intends to grow larger and sustain it winning position in the next general elections.

He emphasized that the party will not tolerate any form of sabotage through hijacking or otherwise by any individual or group of persons during the exercise.

The CECPC Chairman thanked the National Leadership of the party and all members for their support and appealed for more corporations for the success of the registration process.

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Senator John Akpan Udeodeghe (APC) National Secretary were among other Party stalwarts that attended the ceremony.

