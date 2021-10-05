APC boasts of landslide victories at Nasarawa State’s LG polls

APC in Nasarawa State expressed optimism on Tuesday that it would record landslide victories at the local government elections in the state coming up on Oct. 6.

Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Mr John Mamman, said in a statement issued in Lafia that the optimism was based on the developmental strides APC had brought to the state.

He urged voters and residents to adhere strictly to the rule of law during and after the local government polls.

He called on the party’s stakeholders, members and supporters to turn out en-masse and peacefully vote for APC’s candidates on Oct. 6.

He urged the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission to ensure early distribution of election materials to facilitate the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Mamman said that APC remained the party to beat in Nasarawa.

He appreciated the party’s flag bearers for conducting issue-based campaigns in accordance with the party’s ideologies and rule of the game and urged them to sustain the spirit.

The chairman commended the party’s stakeholders, youths, women and residents of the state who turned out en-masse to support the party during the just -concluded local government campaign rallies.

He also thanked them for their massive support to the government during the celebration of Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary and that of Nasarawa State at 25.

Mamman assured that the APC-led government would continue to live up to its responsibilities by ensuring equity, justice and fairness to all. (NAN)

