Amazon Publishes Book On President Buhari And People Around Him From 2015

A US based multipurpose publishing company, Amazon Corporation, has published a 578-page book on the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and is now available on https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZ58SXX9 across the world.



The book, titled: People Around Nigeria’s President Buhari, gives the details about men and women that had assisted him to run the administration of Nigeria for two-terms of four years each, between 2015 and 2023.



Apart from giving a great insight into the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by a group of divergent political actors, which snowballed into surprised and shocking electoral victory over the incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP in 2015, the book also features the profile of the first and second term ministers, relevant close aides in and around the Presidential Palace.



Also featured are the APC State Governors from 2015, party leaders, National Assembly leaders, heads of security and intelligent organizations, such as DSS, NIA, NSA, etc), anti-corruption agencies; EFCC, ICPC, etc, those in the socioeconomic driving seats; CBN, NCS, NIS, FIRS, NNPCL, NCC as well as the First Lady.

The book also contains the thoughts, action and inaction of both President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as well as the views of prominent Nigerian and global leaders on President Buhari, as well as the President’s rubbing shoulder with high ranking world leaders like Donald Trump, Barak Obama, members of G7, Ban Ki-Moon, Jacob Zuma, Theresa May, Adewunmi Adesina and several others.



The book also details what the world leaders, and past Nigerian leaders, elder statesmen, religious and traditional leaders said about President Buhari, in addition to the government handling of such issues as June 12 and late Chief MKO Abiola.



The author of the book and a veteran journalist as well as editor that has been operating in the Presidential villa, Abuja since 2010, Yusuf Ozi-Usman, said that work on the book began in 2014, just when the alliance talks were going on amongst the political parties that later formed the APC, and continued all through the eight years of Buhari’s government.



“I kept on updating it to capture every development, including the death of some members of the government, infrastructural development of the government and cabinet changes and many more, up to the time the President was two months to the completion of his two-term tenure.”



He said that immediately after President Buhari won the second-term in 2019, he set to present the book publicly to local and international communities in Abuja, but that certain circumstances and developments hindered the moves.



He said that the decision to publish and sell it on Amazon and other international book publishing/selling sites was taken to give the world an opportunity to access the record of the totality of the Buhari’s government, especially, about those who were his background support-base for eight years.



