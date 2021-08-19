Alleged intimidation: Court issues bench warrant against businessman, domestic staff

A Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa, on Thursday issued a bench warrant authorising arrest of a 34-year-old businessman, David Nesta and his domestic staff, Sani Mustapha over failure to appear for trial.

, Muhammad issued warrant following an oral application by prosecution counsel, Babajide Olanipekun who noted defendants were absent from defending the charge against them. also ordered the sureties should be served with notices to show cause why the bail bond entered should not be forfeited.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 10 for hearing.The police the defendants with criminal intimidation, intentional insults, mischief and assault, which they pleaded not guilty to.

Earlier Olanipekun told the court the , Rtd Gen. Ovo Adhekegba reported the matter Kubwa Area Command Headquarters on Jan. 18.He said while the went to pay his workers a site close to the defendant’s residence Katampe Extension, Abuja, the defendants attacked him with violent threats and insults.The prosecution counsel said the defendants also dented the ’s car, adding that the offence contravened  the provisions of sections 397, 155, 327 and 265 of the Penal Code. ( NAN)

