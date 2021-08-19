Alleged intimidation: Court issues bench warrant against businessman, domestic staff

A Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa, on Thursday issued a bench warrant authorising the arrest of a 34-year-old businessman, David Nesta and his domestic staff, Sani Mustapha over failure to appear for trial.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu issued the warrant following an oral application made by the prosecution counsel, Babajide Olanipekun who noted that the defendants were absent from defending the charge against them.Adamu also ordered that the sureties should be served with notices to show cause why the bail bond entered should not be forfeited.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 10 for hearing.The police charged the defendants with criminal intimidation, intentional insults, mischief and assault, which they pleaded not guilty to.

Earlier Olanipekun told the court that the complainant, Rtd Gen. Ovo Adhekegba reported the matter at Kubwa Area Command Headquarters on Jan. 18.He said while the complainant went to pay his workers at a site close to the defendant’s residence at Katampe Extension, Abuja, the defendants attacked him with violent threats and insults.The prosecution counsel said the defendants also dented the complainant’s car, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 397, 155, 327 and 265 of the Penal Code. ( NAN)

