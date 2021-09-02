Alleged blasphemy: Court orders mental evaluation for Cleric

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting Kano, on Thursday, ordered that Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru-Kabara should be taken to Dawanau psychiatric hospital for mental evaluation.

Kano State Government charged Nasiru-Kabara, who lives Gwale Quarters Kano, with four counts bordering on blasphemous comments.

Delivering a ruling, Judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, ordered that defendant be taken to Dawanau psychiatric Hospital Kano to ascertain his mental health.

Sarki-Yola also ordered that an ENT doctor at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano must carry out some tests on defendant.

Sarki-Yola adjourned matter until Sept.16, for continuation of hearing.

Earlier, judge held that new charge must be to the defendant to answer his plea according to  the provisions of Section 390 (2) of Administration of Criminal Law(ACJL) 2019.

“First Information Report not a charge.The charge an allegation of crime.

“Section 125(a) of the Administration of Criminal Law (ACJL) 2019, says any trial, a prosecutor at any time may withdraw or add charge.

”I therefore terminate the FIR and order the new charge be read ”

The Prosecution Counsel, Suraj Sa’eda, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug.10, Oct.25 and Dec.20, 2019.

He alleged that the defendant made a blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) his marriage with Nana Safiyya Jautul Fara section 93 (40) and hadith 1,365 and 1,428.

NAN reports that the defendant refused to answer whether he was guilty or not.

Sa’eda urged the court to order  that the defendant undergoes mental evaluation since he refused to answer his plea according to  the provisions of Section 278(3) of the Administration of Criminal Law 2019.

Responding, Defence Counsel, Mr Saleh Muhammad-Bakaro, opposed that new charge be to his client.

He prayed the court to provide the copy of records of all the proceedings to enable him appeal the ruling at the State High court.  (NAN

