A’Ibom CJ tasks new registrar on dedication, hard work

By Isaiah Eka

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, Justice Ekaete Obot, has tasked the new Chief Registrar, Mrs Affiong Usimkah, to exhibit high level of dedication and hard work in her newly assigned duties.

Obot said this during the swearing-in ceremony of the new registrar in Uyo on Friday, commending her for displaying humility and grace which would help her in the new position.

Usimkah took over from Mrs Winifred Umohandi, who was recently appointed a Judge of the Akwa Ibom State High Court.

The chief judge urged the registrar to do her job diligently without fear or favour and to report to her any challenging issues she may have in administration.

She urged the new registrar to also seek advice from her predecessor and cautioned her to shun unnecessary gossips in the course of her duties.

“As you come in, I expect that you would do your job diligently without fear or favour. You report to me, any issue you may have in administration.

“Seek advice from Winifred because she knows me and I worked very comfortably with her. So, we had a very wonderful relationship.

“I expect that to continue with you. You must not listen to people. Don’t listen to unnecessary gossips. That doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t put your ears to the ground, and be careful,” Obot said.

Obot thanked the new registrar for emerging victorious after a rigorous interview, stressing that all the applicants displayed dexterity and brilliance during the exercise.

“I’m happy that today we have been able to successfully appoint another person. It was a very rigorous interview.

“A lot of people showed dexterity, brilliance and grace. But in her, I found humility, grace combined and the possibility she’ll be very hard working as a Chief Registrar,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new registrar until her appointment was the presiding Chief Magistrate at the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Abak. (NAN)