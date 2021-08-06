Address bottlenecks at ports, Saraki urges Nigeria Customs

The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, has urged the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to address bottlenecks in the ports for efficient maritime trade in the country.Saraki made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.She reiterated that the gridlock at the Apapa has to be eliminated to boost port efficiency, and that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC).

He urged the agencies to synergise on ways the country’s ports can be more efficient.“Nigeria has lost cargoes to our neighbouring countries especially Cote d’voire and Benin Republic.“

One of the major problems we are having within the maritime industry especially within the ports, is the issue of Customs in other to have efficiency in our ports.“In other to encourage Nigerians and others to use the ports, we need to synergise with Ministry of Transport, other agencies and Customs because Customs has proven itself to be a hindrance to the development of Maritime sector.”

NIMASA, NPA, NSC are facilitators of trade, the more efficient the three agencies that are mentioned are, the more higher the revenue will be for the government,” Saraki added.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...