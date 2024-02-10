Acquisition of Helicopter Aircraft: Defence Minister commends NAF

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has lauded the Nigeria Air Force’s (NAF) latest advancements in the acquisition of helicopter and aircraft saying that the acquisition and induction signified a great milestone in our nation’s defence capabilities.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister stated this during the induction ceremony of the T-129 ATAK helicopters and King Air 360i aircraft at NAF Base in Markudi, Benue State.

The ceremony was presided over by Mr. President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima GCON.

While commending the newly acquired platforms, Badaru said that: “The acquisition and induction of these cutting-edge platforms signify a significant milestone in Nigeria’s defense capabilities.”

He added that the platforms would boost the nation’s ability to effectively counter emerging security threats and safeguard our nation’s sovereignty.

The ceremony showcased Nigeria’s commitment to modernizing its armed forces and enhancing operational readiness.

Speaking on the strategic importance of the platforms, he said that they would enhance the nation’s airpower in maintaining national security.

“The induction of these state-of-the-art aircraft demonstrates our unwavering resolve to equip our military with the tools necessary to confront evolving security challenges,” he stated.

The Minister reiterated government’s dedication to providing the Nigerian Armed Forces with the resources needed to uphold peace and stability across the nation.

“We remain steadfast in our support for the Nigeria Air Force, others Services and security Agencies, we will empower them to fulfill their mandate of protecting our citizens and defending our territorial integrity,” said.

He expressed confidence in the Nigeria Air Force’s ability to leverage on the new capabilities effectively. “I do not doubt that the professionalism and dedication of our air personnel, coupled with these advanced aircraft, will further enhance our national defense posture and contribute to the security and well-being of all Nigerians,” he said.

