Access Bank drives financial inclusion with 74,000 Closa agents – Official

Access Bank Plc has equipped 74,000 Access Closa agents to provide financial services to customers across the country, to drive financial inclusion.

Mr Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Access Bank, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said the agents were empowered with POS, to deliver superior value to its customers and provide innovative solutions for the markets and communities.

“With these Access Closa agents, spread across the 774 local government areas in the country, the bank will grow access to finance and banking services to millions of previously under banked Nigerians.

“The exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network was part of the bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian.

“With the recent mapping of over 70,000 Access Closa Agents, customers and non-customers of the bank who are travelling for business, events or to visit loved ones in any location in Nigeria, will continue to enjoy uninterrupted banking services,” he added.

Mr Tolulope Oyeyipo, the bank’s Head, Agency Banking, said the Access Closa agent network was a bespoke channel, with which the bank supported the financial inclusion drive of the Federal Government.

“With over 70,000 agent locations spread across the country, we are making sure our customers and, indeed, customers of other banks can enjoy seamless banking services close to where they live and work, in a safe and convenient manner.

“By offering basic financial services such as cash withdrawal, cash deposit, bill payments and account opening, our continuously growing agent network is increasingly making the need to visit a bank branch unnecessary for everyone.

“We are committed to being at the forefront of providing digital financial services in Nigeria,” Oyeyipo said. (NAN)

