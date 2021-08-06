Access Bank drives financial inclusion with 74,000 Closa agents – Official

August 6, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Access Bank Plc has equipped 74,000 Access Closa agents to provide financial services to across the country, to drive financial inclusion.

Mr Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Access Bank, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said the agents were empowered with POS, to deliver superior to and provide innovative solutions for the markets and communities.

“With these Access Closa agents, spread across the 774 local government areas in the country, the bank will grow access to finance and banking services to millions of previously under banked Nigerians.

“The exponential growth of Access Bank’ agent network part of the bank’ promise easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian.

“With the recent mapping of over 70,000 Access Closa Agents, and non- of the bank who are travelling for business, events or to loved ones in any location in Nigeria, will continue to enjoy uninterrupted banking services,” he added.

Mr Tolulope Oyeyipo, the bank’ Head, Agency Banking, said the Access Closa agent network a bespoke channel, with which the bank supported the financial inclusion drive of the Federal Government.

“With over 70,000 agent locations spread across the country, we are sure our customers and, indeed, customers of banks can enjoy seamless banking services close to where they live and work, in a safe and convenient manner.

“By offering basic financial services such as cash withdrawal, cash deposit, bill payments and account opening, our continuously growing agent network is increasingly the need to a bank branch unnecessary for everyone.

“We are committed to being at the forefront of providing digital financial services in Nigeria,” Oyeyipo said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,