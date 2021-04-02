The Abuja Chapter of University of Ilorin Alumni Association has condemned what it described as attempt to factionalise the Alumni Association under the leadership Dr Olawale Fasakin.

The Abuja Chapter also called Capitol Assembly said in a statement signed by its Chairman, Barrister (Sir) Olusegun Adekunle, expressed sadness over an attempt to tear apart the fabric of the association

The statement reads: “The Abuja Chapter of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association otherwise known as the Capitol Assembly condemns in strongest terms the attempt to factionalize the Alumni Association under the leadership of Dr Olawale Fasakin.



“We are very saddened by recent happenings threatening to tear apart the fabric of the noble alumni of the “Better By Far University” and wishes to state categorically that these distractions by a few members of the association are uncalled for .



“We affirm our confidence in the Fasakin-led Executive Committee and promise our continued support in its bid to right the wrongs of the past and set the Alumni Association on the right path to greatness.

“We appeal to our dear Vice Chancellor, Council members, the alumni Board of Trustees as well as leaders and elders of the University community to quickly rise up to the occasion and nip this crisis in the bud. We equally plead with those fanning the embers of discord to put the interest of our Alma mater at heart, sheathe their swords forthwith and allow reason to prevail.”





