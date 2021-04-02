Abuja Chapter condemns attempt to factionalise Unilorin Alumni Association

The Abuja Chapter of University of Ilorin Alumni has condemned it described as attempt to factionalise the Alumni under the leadership Olawale Fasakin.

The Abuja Chapter also Capitol Assembly said a statement signed by its Chairman, Barrister (Sir) Olusegun Adekunle, expressed sadness over an attempt to tear apart the fabric of the

The statement reads: “The Abuja Chapter of the University of Ilorin Alumni otherwise known as the Capitol Assembly condemns strongest terms the attempt to factionalize the Alumni under the leadership of Olawale Fasakin.


“We are very saddened by recent happenings threatening to tear apart the fabric of the noble alumni of the “Better By Far University” and wishes to state categorically that these distractions by a few of the association are uncalled for .


“We affirm our confidence the Fasakin-led Executive Committee and promise our continued support its bid to the wrongs of the past and set the Alumni Association on the path to greatness.

“We to our dear , Council , the alumni Board of Trustees as well as leaders and elders of the University community to quickly rise up to the occasion and nip this crisis in the bud. We equally plead with those fanning the embers of discord to put the interest of our Alma mater at heart, sheathe their swords forthwith and allow reason to prevail.”


