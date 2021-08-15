21 die in Jigawa road mishap – Police

August 15, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Society News 0




The Police in Jigawa has confirmed the death of 21 people in Sunday’ road mishap that occurred in Gwaram Government Area of the state.


The Police Public Relations Officer of the , ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse.


Shiisu said the incident occurred after a Hummer Bus, conveying 18 passengers Kano to , and an unregistered lorry with three passengers fell into a broken culvert covered with flood water.
said: “Today, at about 6 a.m., we received a distress call Radabi that an accident occurred on the Gwaram-Basirka Road.


“The accident occurred after one Hummer bus with Reg. No. FYK 406 ZA, and a Canter lorry fell into broken culvert full of water.


“Victims were evacuated to Basirka Hospital, where 21of the passengers were confirmed dead by a doctor.”


said that one of the passengers, 26-year-old Simon Chinapi in , survived.


According to Shiisu, the of Police, Mr Aliyu Tafida, has visited the scene and directed prompt and discrete investigation into the incident. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,